The Fight to Bring Irene Atieno Back to Kenya from Saudi Arabia

A Kenyan family in Homa Bay is seeking help to bring back their daughter, 39-year-old Irene Atieno who is stuck in Saudi Arabia.

In a heart-wrenching battle against injustice and separation, the family and the community in Homa Bay is united to bring hope and healing to Irene Atieno, a domestic worker stranded in Saudi Arabia.

According to the family, Atieno is currently bedridden and lives with another Kenyan woman in Saudi Arabia after she left her employer’s house due to her illness. They said that Irene has been stranded since the middle of last year.

Justus Odira, Irene’s father said that his daughter got an opportunity to travel to the Middle East to work as a house help but before she fell sick she was complaining of being overworked.

Irene’s journey began with dreams of a better life for her loved ones just like many Kenyans who have gone Abroad.

She left her small village in Kenya and embarked on an adventure, seeking employment opportunities in the Middle East.

Little did she know that her dreams would soon turn into a nightmare, stuck in a foreign land, ailing and not able to travel back to her family

The family is now appealing to the Kenya government to intervene and help to bring Irene back to Kenya.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

