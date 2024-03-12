US Sanctions Kenyan Bus Company For Supporting Al Shabaab

The United States Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has imposed sanctions on Crown Bus Services for supporting Al Shabaab operations.

In a statement released on Monday, March 11, the US government named Crown Bus Services as the enabler of Al Shabaab operations.

According to investigations conducted by US authorities, Crown Bus Services allegedly launders money for the terrorist group.

The bus company reportedly receives funds from Faysal Yusuf Dini (Dini) and Mohamed Jumale Ali Awale (Awale) who are key facilitators of Al Shabaab operations in Kenya.

The two reportedly collude with Crown Bus and other companies within the East African region to support the terror network.

“Kenya-based Faysal Yusuf Dini (Dini) is an al-Shabaab financial facilitator who leverages Haleel Group and some of its leadership to transfer funds on behalf of al-Shabaab. He also works closely with Kenya-based Mohamed Jumale Ali Awale (Awale) to plan investment projects and money laundering activities,” the statement read in part.

“This includes managing al-Shabaab funds laundered through investment projects and companies, including through Kenya-based Crown Bus Services. Crown Bus Services has also supported al-Shabaab’s logistical operations,” it added.

Following their involvement in terror activities, the US has imposed sanctions on the Crown Bus Services. The bus travels to different parts of the country including the Coastal sides and Western part of the country.

It majorly focuses on passenger and parcel services in the country.

The money allegedly used to support the bus company comes from a Dubai-based company called Haleel Commodities L.L.C., also known as Haleel Group.

“Dubai-based Haleel Commodities L.L.C., also known as Haleel Group, is a key financial facilitator for al-Shabaab, which relies on the leaders of Haleel Group, as well as its branches and subsidiaries in Somalia, Kenya, Uganda, and Cyprus to generate and launder funds. Haleel Group’s subsidiaries in Cyprus include Haleel Finance LTD, Haleel Holdings, and Haleel LTD; the group also has branches in Kenya (Haleel Commodities Limited) and Uganda (Haleel Commodities LTD) and operates as Haleel Electronics in Somalia,” US indicated.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

