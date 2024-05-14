Esther Wanjiru Njoroge: Memorial and Funeral Services Updates

With heavy hearts and acceptance of God’s will, we announce the passing of Esther “Shiru” Njoroge, beloved wife of Paul Muigai Kibiro of Smyrna, Delaware. Esther was a devoted mother to Travis, Jayden, Dylan, and Nathan. She was the daughter of the late Phillip Njoroge Gatong’o and the late Liberata Njeri Njoroge. She is also survived by her loving family, including:

– Daughter-in-law to Peter Kibiro Komu and Felistas Waithira Komu

– Sister to Peter Gatong’o, Sylvester (JJ), Simon Chege, Andrew Nganga (all of Worcester, MA), Rose Wambui (Kenya), and Martha Wangari (Delaware)

– Niece to Aunt Martha Njeri Gatong’o

– Sister-in-law to Mercy Gatong’o, Martha Kamau, Winfred Chege (all of Worcester), Andrew Kibiro (Delaware), the Kibiro Komu family, and Margaret Wangui (Kenya)

*1. Memorial Service on Thurs, May 16th.*

*Public Viewing 4.00-4.45PM EST.*

*Service to begin promptly @5.00PM EST*

*2. Funeral Service on Fri, May 17th.*

*Public Viewing 9.30-10.15AM EST*

*Service to begin promptly @ 10.30AM EST*

*Both Services will be at St Veronica Mission Church – 1545 Church Rd, Bear, DE 19701.*

*Funeral Service will be followed by a procession to Final Interment at Hickory Grove Cemetery – 428 Port Penn Rd, Middletown, DE 19709, and a Repast Lunch back at the Church.*

*Live stream links for both services will be shared here as soon as they are available*

*We kindly request that folks carpool from the Church to the Cemetery and back as much as possible*

Thank you in advance for your prayers, moral and financial support.

Eternal rest grant unto her, oh Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

*Two Whatsapp groups have been formed for updates and acknowledgments. One is now up to capacity, so feel free to share the link to the second group (below) with others in your contacts*

https://chat.whatsapp.com/HpcY1t9e6n10KfdawidIzn

**Please note that apart from admins or planning committee members; you only need to be in any one of the groups. Both are updated simultaneously. Feel free to reach out to any of the admins in the two groups with any questions*

God Bless You All 🙏 🙏

May she rest in peace.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

