Kenyan Man Timothy Ekesa Elected Into Powerful UN Body in NY

Kenyan candidate Timothy Ekesa has been elected to the Committee on the Rights of the Child, a major agency of the United Nations (UN).

In a statement by the State Department for Foreign Affairs on Friday, May 24, Ekesa was elected to serve for the period 2025–2029 after garnering 134 votes.

The election was held in New York, USA, on Thursday during the 20th meeting of state parties to the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The elections in New York attracted 18 candidates, with 11 from Africa vying for the 9 available seats in the agency.

Ekesa was elected alongside eight other candidates from Mauritania, Zambia, Belgium, Bhutan, Ethiopia, Georgia and Moldova to replace those whose terms will expire on February 28, 2025.

According to the State Department for Foreign Affairs, Kenya is convinced that Elesa will contribute substantially to the UN agency.

“Kenya is committed to the promotion and protection of children’s rights and is strongly convinced that Mr. Ekesa will contribute substantially to the Committee given his vast experience in child rights advocacy,” read the part of the statement by Foreign Affairs Sate Department.

The Committee on the Rights of the Child is a body of experts that monitors and reports on the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

By Clinton Nyabuto

