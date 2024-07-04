DCI apologises to man on wanted list over Anti-Finance Bill protests

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has exonerated a man it had previously put on a wanted list in connection with violence during the anti-finance bill protests.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 3, the directorate disclosed that Dennis Basweti surrendered himself and recorded a statement indicating that his circulated photos of having occupied parliament during the protests were taken out of context.

He intimated that the photos had been taken on June 10, 2024, when he visited Parliament upon the invitation of his Member of Parliament, Silvanus Osoro.

“As the manhunt for wanted suspects involved in criminal activities during the anti-finance bill 2024 protests continues, the DCI wishes to exonerate Mr. Dennis Basweti whose photo was listed among the wanted persons.

“Earlier today, Mr. Basweti surrendered himself at Kenyenya DCI offices and recorded a statement indicating that his circulated photos as having occupied parliament during the protests period had been taken earlier on June 10, 2024, where he had visited upon the invitation of his MP Hon. Silvanus Osoro,” DCI stated.

The directorate indicated that it confirmed that Basweti’s statement was true before issuing him an apology.

“The DCI has since confirmed that Mr. Dennis Basweti’s narrative is true and has reached out to him with an apology, further commending him for believing in the DCI’s pledge to conduct investigations thoroughly and fairly,” DCI remarked.

Basweti’s photo was among the dozens of wanted suspects published by the DCI on Wednesday, who were asked to surrender at the nearest police station.

“The Individuals whose images/photos appear below are wanted by the police for their unlawful activities during the anti-finance bill demonstrations. We therefore advise them to report to the nearest police station for further police action,” read a statement by DCI.

By Clinton Nyabuto

Read the Original Article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

