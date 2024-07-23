Division In ODM Over Raila And Ruto Handshake Stance

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna on Tuesday, July 23, was warned that his position at the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) was in jeopardy.

This was after Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament Peter Kaluma accused Sifuna of using his powers as Secretary General of the opposition party to allegedly post misleading information.

Kaluma was incensed after a statement signed by the ODM Secretary General explained that ODM politicians would not accept ministerial appointments from President William Ruto.

According to the Homa Bay Town MP, this was not what the Raila Odinga-led party had agreed during their last meeting.

- Advertisement -

“This is not what the ODM Party resolved in the last meeting. Please communicate the true Party position or we sack you, with immediate effect,” Kaluma threatened.

Kaluma’s sentiments were part of a growing division within the ODM party over the proposed dialogue between President William Ruto and Raila Odinga.

- Advertisement -

Members of the National Assembly belonging to the opposition party have been seen as more receptive to working with the Head of State.

Notable MPs from the ODM Party who have not ruled out having opposition members in Ruto’s cabinet include: Peter Kaluma, Opiyo Wandayi (Minority Leader) and John Mbadi (nominated).

On the other hand, James Orengo (Siaya Governor), Edwin Sifuna, and Babu Owino (Embakasi East MP) have led the team opposing the incorporation of ODM into the cabinet.

“Some of our members have also fallen for the campaign of lies and misinterpreted our stance as a license to engage the Kenya Kwanza leadership and canvass for ministerial and/or other positions in the Ruto government,” Sifuna had stated in the now disputed statement.

“As a Party, we wish to make it unequivocally clear that we are not in negotiations with the Ruto regime for any coalition or political arrangement.”

Kaluma has now raised concerns about whether Raila Odinga endorsed the statement before it was disseminated to the public.

Read the Original Article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Division In ODM Over Raila And Ruto Handshake Stance