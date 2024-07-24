List Of Raila Allies That Have Been Nominated To Cabinet

President William Ruto on Wednesday, July 24 nominated the second batch of Cabinet Secretaries to his new broad-based government.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, President Ruto nominated 10 other CSs including allies of Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

The Odinga allies include; Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs), John Mbadi Ng’ongo (National Treasury and Economic Planning), James Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum) and Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya (Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development)

The Head of State commended the leadership of public and private sectors, including political parties, for their encouraging response to his outreach on forming a broad-based government.

“Their willingness to set aside partisan positions and interests in order to join a visionary partnership for the radical transformation of Kenya is a historic gesture of their patriotism,” said Ruto.

At the same time, Ruto nominated Salim Mvurya to the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Industry, Rebecca Miano to Tourism and Wildlife, and Kipchumba Murkomen to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The President nominated Alfred Mutua to the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, Justin Muturi to the Ministry of Public Service, and Stella Soi to the Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage Ministry.

“Once constituted, the new Cabinet will steward our transformation agenda in providing effective and efficient public services, expanding opportunities for employment and wealth creation, and creating a tide that lifts every boat,” Ruto remarked.

