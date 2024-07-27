Martha Karua’ stance on becoming Attorney General in Ruto’s Gov’t

Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua has turned down any invitation to be the Attorney General in President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

The Attorney General’s slot remains unoccupied as Rebecca Miano, who had previously been proposed to take it up, was moved to the Tourism Ministry.

An X user seemed to suggest that owing to her impeccable profile and legal practice, Karua would be the best fit for the AG post.

“I support Martha Karua for the position of Attorney General. Her advice is much needed by the Government. Martha Karua should take the position immediately,” said Peter Kariuki, who uploaded Karua’s credentials.

But in a quick response, Karua declined the proposition.

“Thanks, not interested,” she said.

Karua has been opposed to the likelihood of the opposition joining forces with the government.

Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga had agreed to engage the president in structured talks in a bid to address the issues raised by the Kenyan youth who took to the streets to protest against draconian government tax policies and bad governance.

On July 25, Karua addressed a notice to the Azimio La Umoja coalition, speaking to the exit of Narc Kenya from the faction.

This came a day after four ODM officials were nominated to the Cabinet.

“Kindly take note that our stay in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition is not tenable due to the prevailing political developments. As NARC Kenya, by way of this letter, we are giving notice to exit the Coalition as stipulated in the exit clause (s) in the Coalition Agreement. This notice is effective from the date of this letter,” read the brief addressed to Azimio Secretary General Junet Mohamed.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka also vowed not to join the government should he be offered the Attorney General position.

Reacting to the nomination of his lieutenants into government, Raila Odinga clarified that the nominations did not connote ODM or Azimio joining the Kenya Kwanza government.

“Neither the ODM Party nor Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party has entered into any coalition agreement with President Ruto’s UDA party,” he said.

