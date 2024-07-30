President Ruto Nominates Dorcas Oduor As New Attorney General

President William Ruto has nominated Dorcas Oduor to be the next Attorney General.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 30, State House Chief of Staff Felix Koskei said that the President has forwarded Oduor’s name to the National Assembly.

“It is notified that the Head of State and Government has nominated Ms. Dorcas Agik Oduor, SC, EBS, OGW, for appointment to the position of the Attorney-General of the Republic of Kenya,” read the statement in part.

Oduor has vast legal experience spanning over thirty years of practice within the public sector. She has served as a jurist and contributed immensely to the development of law in Kenya through litigation, draughtsman, and legal advisories.

Oduor who currently works as Secretary of Public Prosecution at the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions was admitted to the bar as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya in 1992, having attained her Bachelor of Laws Degree (LL. B) in 1990 and a postgraduate Diploma from the Kenya School of Law in 1991.

If approved by the National Assembly, Oduor will become our nation’s first female Attorney-General.

At the same time, President Ruto nominated Beatrice Askul Moe as the Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Affairs (EAC) and Regional Development.

Moe is a Social Scientist and a Consultant, having previously served as the County Executive Committee Member in charge of Water, Irrigation, Agriculture, and Land Reclamation in Turkana County Government.

She previously served as a Director of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Chairperson Technical Committee of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Chairperson Audit Committee of the Rift Valley Water Services Board, Project Officer of AMREF Kenya Turkana Project, and Relief Officer for the Oxfam Turkana Relief Program.

Moe holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Sciences from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) and is currently pursuing a Masters Degree in Governance and Ethics.

