Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Revealed: Parliament suffered 94 million in damages during Demos

Diaspora Messenger
By Diaspora Messenger
Revealed: Parliament suffered 94 million in damages during Demos. COURTESY/PHOTO

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has disclosed that items worth Sh94 million were destroyed during Gen Z protests.

Addressing a press conference in his office on Monday, Wetang’ula said the assessment and valuation were done by an insurance firm.

“That is the damage we suffered. So the insurance firm has taken up the matter,” he said.

However, taxpayers will not incur any costs as the insurance company will replace all the items, including repairing damaged structures.

Wetang’ula stated that the protesters smashed television screens, broke furniture and other equipment and damaged buildings

On June 25, protesters, mainly youths, stormed parliament in an unprecedented rage.

The youths, alias Gen Zs protested against the MPs for passing the controversial Finance Bill, 2024 that has since been withdrawn.

The speaker said that no Member of Parliament or staff suffered injuries or lost their lives during the invasion.

BY JULIUS OTIENO

BY JULIUS OTIENO

 

