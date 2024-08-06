Growing Fears of Conflict: Kenyans in Lebanon Urged to Evacuate

The State Department of Diaspora Affairs has asked Kenyans living in Lebanon to leave the country amid growing fears of conflict.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 6, the department urged the citizens to register with the department and provided contact details to facilitate their evacuation.

“Kenyans in Lebanon, we have noted with deep concern the unfolding situation in Lebanon. Urgently register with us through this link: https://tinyurl.com/2m9nw4ww or call +96590906719/ +96171175006/+254114757002 to facilitate evacuation by the Government of Kenya,” the department remarked.

At the same time, it asked those who were able to move to safer places in the country to do so before they are evacuated.

“If you can move to safer areas within Lebanon or leave the country to do so. Family members in Kenya: call +254114757002 for information or visit our offices at the Old Mutual Building, Ground Floor along Upper Hill Road,” the State Department of Diaspora Affairs stated.

The department also asked Kenyans in diaspora to assist the Kenyan government in conveying the message to many Kenyans especially those in Lebanon.

It assured Kenyans in the Diaspora that their safety was its top priority, adding that subsequent updates would be made on its social media pages.

Tension has been growing in the Middle East since last week after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran.

By Clinton Nyabuto

Read the Original Article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

