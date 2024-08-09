I have only two wives: Oparanya introduces his family to the Public

CS Wycliffe Oparanya indroduced his wives to the public but forgot to mention about the girlfriend, Mary Biketi whom he had earlier acknowledged. “I don’t know if I have left out someone else.” Watch video below.

The Newly sworn in Cooperatives and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya has introduced his family to the public.

Speaking on Thursday, August 8, during a celebratory event shortly after taking the oath of office, Oparanya intimated that he had two wives before he invited them to be seen by the public.

When introducing his first wife, the former Kakamega governor disclosed that she had taken good care of him before the other wife came in.

“They call me ‘omwami’ in my home. This is my first wife. This is the woman I started life with. The others have come along because this one has groomed and cared for me. She comes from Busia and that’s why you see my in-laws from Busia are here,” Oparanya remarked.

He added, “I want to thank her because she has taken care of me and this family. If I am not there, she is the one in charge.”

While introducing his second wife, the CS said that she lived in Runda and that she ensured that he was well groomed.

“This is my second wife. She ensures we are well groomed. Her name is Sharon Wakhu Oparanya and she lives in Runda. If you hear I am in Runda, that’s where I am,” he remarked.

The former county boss left the attendees of the event in stitches when he humorously said, “I don’t know if I have left out some.”

Oparanya has previously stated that he has two wives and a girlfriend after photos of him and the girlfriend went viral on social media.

Here is the video;

