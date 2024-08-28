Kenya’s Tallest Gen Z Bradley Marongo: A Sensation Unmatched

Bradley Marongo, a 27-year-old man who stands at an incredible 8 feet tall, has become a sensation in Kenya. His height alone has made him impossible to ignore, and he has quickly become a familiar face, especially after his appearances during protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

His towering presence caught the attention of both the public and the media, with many being struck by his size during the demonstrations.

As Marongo’s fame spread, so did opportunities for him to work with various brands. One of the most notable partnerships he has secured is with Khushi Motors, a car dealership based in Mombasa.

Marongo is excited about this collaboration, as he will serve as their brand ambassador, helping to promote their products across East Africa.

- Advertisement -

In addition to Khushi Motors, Marongo has also teamed up with Robimax Auto Trading, another car dealership, to engage in marketing activities.

His influence has also reached Mobile Hub Kenya, a leading mobile phone dealer in Nairobi. They gifted him a new smartphone and invited him for a photoshoot to promote their products.

- Advertisement -

Marongo also caught the attention of Bonfire Adventures, a popular tour company. They offered him a three-day holiday and mentorship opportunities. Their CEO, Simon Kabu, was excited to share the news, posting photos and videos of Marongo’s visit to their office on social media.

Even luxury brands are keen to work with Marongo. Bed Palace, a luxury furniture wholesaler in Nairobi, hosted him for a customised shopping experience and featured him in a marketing video.

His influence is also reaching international markets, with Zam Zam Electronics, a large phone dealership in Dubai, inviting Marongo for a fully paid trip to the Middle East. The company promised to cover all his accommodation costs, reflecting the global interest in his unique story.

Beyond these business deals, Marongo’s story has touched many people. Politician Alinur Mohamed met with Marongo and was moved by his challenges, including the fact that he doesn’t have basic identification documents like an ID, birth certificate, or passport.

In response, Alinur offered to help Marongo secure these documents, and went further to offer him a fully furnished one-bedroom house with three months’ rent paid, along with new clothes and shoes.

Citizen TV journalists Jeff Koinange and Patrick Igunza were also moved by his challenges, particularly his struggle to find shoes that fit his size. They decided to gift him his first-ever pair of shoes.

As Marongo continues to rise in fame, more companies are expressing interest in working with him.

By

Read the Original article on https://www.tnx.africa/

Kenya’s Tallest Gen Z Bradley Marongo: A Sensation Unmatched