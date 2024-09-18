Bob Mwiti, The Education Architect

Bob Mwiti, the visionary founder of The International Scholars Program (ISP), has been instrumental in providing educational opportunities to countless bright but needy students in Kenya. During an interview at the ISP luncheon earlier this year, Mwiti expressed his satisfaction in sending over 100 students to the United States for this year’s fall semester.
The luncheon served as a platform to showcase the ISP’s comprehensive support for students’ academic endeavours. Bob emphasized the program’s commitment to guiding students through the entire process, from application to visa acquisition. He advised the students embarking on their journey abroad to stay focused and dedicated to their dreams, as perseverance is key to achieving success.
For those who may have faced visa rejections or other setbacks, Mwiti offered words of encouragement. He stressed that the only thing that can hinder one’s progress is giving up. Mwiti’s unwavering belief in the potential of every student has been a driving force behind the ISP’s success.
Bob Mwiti, with his visionary leadership and the ISP’s dedicated team, continues to empower Kenyan students to achieve their full potential and contribute positively to the world.
The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.
