Jane Wakahiu joins board of directors at Jesuit School of Theology

Sr. Jane Wakahiu, LSOSF, Ph.D joins the board of directors at the Jesuit School of Theology of Santa Clara University.

As a leader in Catholic education and global human development, Sr. Jane brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the community.

Her work with the Hilton Foundation as the Associate Vice President of Program Operations and Head of the Catholic Sisters Initiative has made a significant impact on empowering women religious and elevating human dignity.

Sr. Jane holds a Ph.D. in human development from Marywood University, a Master of Arts degree from Saint Bonaventure University, and a Bachelor of Education from the Catholic University of Eastern Africa.

In addition, as an accomplished scholar and teacher, Sr. Jane brings a deep knowledge of global higher education to her role on our board.

Through her unique skills and experiences, Sr. Jane is positioned to be an integral part of the community as it fulfill the commitment to being a theological center that works toward the just and equitable inclusion and education of lay women and religious sisters for leadership and ministry in a synodal Church. A big Congratulations to Sr. Jane Wakahiu!

