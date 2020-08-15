Angels Unawares: What to Feed Angels When They Visit

There is no question angels are part of our every day life. And we are not talking about the angels presented in many feel good sermons. Popular feel good theology suggest that angels are those loved ones who have died. The message is that they are “looking down on you.” In other words human beings become angels after death? These are not the ‘angels’ who visit believers in their homes. Those who preach this theology have no idea what they are talking about. It is the same theology that is currently robing poor people every shilling they have. The theology that says God will make one rich only when they tithe.

- Advertisement -

Angles that visit homes are the same kind of angels who paid a visit to Abraham in the book of Genesis (two angels and the pre-incarnated Christ). At first, Abraham sees only three men. Abraham is just being hospitable and these three are no different from other strangers whom he welcomed in his home before. He runs to the kitchen and requests Sarah to make chapatis. He calls his servant and orders a young tender calf to be slaughtered and put on the grill.

Abraham does not know the whole theological implication of feeding angels. And in fact, the men did not stop him. They told him to “Do as you say.” Here then we see that Abraham offered nyama choma and Chapati (my favorite bread). Am I suggesting that when angels visit your home you should feed them chapatis and nyama choma? No, rather, I am narrating Genesis 18. They prepared regular food: What was available with thanksgiving. It takes a long time to prepare such a meal. By my calculation, the angels stayed for more than three hours. They were not in a hurry.

In this case, the angels in Genesis visited Abraham because God had a personal message. Personal because the Bible calls Abraham his friend, “And the scripture was fulfilled that says, “Abraham believed God, and it was credited to him as righteousness,” and he was called God’s friend.” (James 2:23). And because they were friends, God knew that Abraham and Sarah were hospitable people. That is why, where issues of having angels in ones home are concerned, the bible presents it from a hospitality perspective. Do not forget to entertain strangers: Be hospitable.

Personally, I believe we have had angels in my father’s house. My parents were great hospitable people. But angels do not just come to our homes. Rather, they come to our rescue outside of the home. I was a teaching pastor in Chicago: was part of the pastoral team at Indian Community Church in Chicago as part of my Master of Divinity practicum. It was an all Asian Indian Church: A great community of faith. One day while coming from the church, my Volkswagen diesel broke down on I-94 West in Northbrook, Illinois. It was winter and the temperature was 19 degrees f/h. I stood outside for a while but realized that a black man wearing a hat and a long coat on I-94 would not attract anybody to stop.

I decided to go back into the car because it was warmer. The car was dead therefore it was getting cold even in the car. I went to Christ and we had a friendly conversation about my predicament. It was 1993 therefore there were no cell phones! After finishing the conversation with my employer, Yesu Kristo, He assured me it would be fine. Then 15 minutes after that, a black car stopped in front of my broken car. I got out and approached it from the passenger side. The man driving the car said to me, “Who are you?” I told him. “Lets go.” He welcomed me into his black Chevy. I went back to my broken down car, got my guitar and my bible and sat next to him. “I passed here fifteen minutes ago and was told to pick you up. Therefore I had to drive back.” He said as a matter of fact.

I did not have a conversation with him. He dropped me at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School and drove off. I stood outside for a while and then it dawned on me. Immediately after talking to my employer Jesus Christ, an angel came down and gave me a ride. “Who are angels but ministering Spirits sent to minister to those who will inherit salvation.” Hebrew 1:14. Angels unawares? Indeed!

Those who work for Christ, and those who are called according to His purpose enjoy the benefits that include the ministry of angles. Again I emphasize, “those who will inherit salvation.” Born again believers: the bible calls them friends of God.

Teddy Njoroge Kamau (PhD)

HTBluff Associates

Diaspora messenger Senior Columnist

Angels Unawares: What to Feed Angels When They Visit.