Kenya & IOM: Partnership for Diaspora Repatriation & Evacuation

The International Organization for Migration within the United Nations has praised the good relationship between Kenya, and the Organization {IOM} whose mandate is to promote humane and orderly migration for mankind.

Ms. Ugochi Daniels , the IOM Deputy Director General for Operations, and Kenya’s Amb. Hellen Gichuhi, Secretary-Welfare and Partnerships held a discussion in Cabo Verde, on the sidelines of the International Conference on Future Agenda of Action for Global Diaspora Engagement.

Amb. Gichuhi reiterated the State Department’s mandate for her diaspora citizens, expressing a need for a more robust partnership with IOM in repatriation, and evacuation of distressed Kenyans in Diaspora. Amb. Gichuhi also emphasized the importance of more cooperation with IOM, in the mapping of Kenyans working in various countries around the world.

She further indicated that portability of social benefits for diaspora is a global area of concern in line with Article 22 of the Global Compact for Migration.

Once negotiated, such agreements will allow diaspora to access and utilize their benefits regardless of their location. In addition, the call for reduction of remittances costs to 3 Percentage or less in line with SDG 10; and lastly, the mental health and well-being of the diaspora.

Ms. Daniels commended Kenya for setting up the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, mentioning some of the department’s achievements. She expressed IOM’s interest to work with Kenya in assessing policies and evaluate gaps to identify areas of further collaboration.

Founded in the year 1951, the International Organization for Migration is a United Nations related organization working in the field of migration. The organization implements operational assistance programmes for migrants, including internally displaced persons, refugees, and migrant workers.

By Jeremiah Lemeriah

