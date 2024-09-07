Winnie Kwamboka: A family in Marani, Kisii County is distraught following the mysterious death of their daughter in Saudi Arabia.

Financial constraints have made it difficult for the family to transport the body of Winnie Kwamboka from the Gulf country two months after her passing.

Every morning, in Ebate village, villagers converge at Kwamboka’s family home to discuss how to bring the body of the 29-year-old back from Saudi Arabia after she allegedly fell from a storey building.

Kwamboka’s mother, siblings, and neighbours are still in shock, with their facial expressions telling it all.

Sophia Bosibori Ontita, Kwamboka’s mother, shared her last conversation with her daughter, who was expected home two months ago after leaving the country in 2020.

- Advertisement -

“Her contract was about to expire. She was okay on Saturday when we spoke. On Sunday, I was informed of her passing,” said Ontita.

Even as they continue to grapple with the sudden death, their biggest concern is how they will transport Kwamboka’s body back home.

- Advertisement -

“Her colleagues in Saudi Arabia have covered the mortuary fees, but we don’t have the means to fly her remains home,” Kwamboka’s mother added.

“We have not managed to raise the Ksh.200,000 needed to fly her body back,” Stephen Gichana, Kwamboka’s brother, said.

With the prevailing situation, villagers have crafted a mourning rota until the final interment is done.

“Kwa kimila ya nyumbani, tunaomba mtusaidie tulete mwili wa mpendwa wetu. Ni miezi miwili tumekuwa tukilia tu,” Joseph Makori, a neighbour, said.

Kwamboka’s family is now clinging to hope that someday they will accord her a befitting send-off in accordance with the Abagusii culture.

By Chrispine Otieno

Read the Original article on https://citizen.digital/

Kenyan family in distraught: Mysterious death of Kin in Saudi arabia