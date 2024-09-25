Significant Milestone: Qatar Joins US Visa Waiver Program

Qatar’s recent inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program marks a significant milestone for Qataris looking to travel to the United States.

The US Departments of State and Homeland Security announced that Qatar had met the rigorous eligibility criteria, which include a low rate of visa refusals, minimal overstays, and reciprocal visa-free entry for US travellers to Qatar.

This exciting development opens up a world of opportunities, making the visa application process much smoother and hassle-free for Qataris.

Under the US Visa Waiver Program, Qataris will now be able to travel to the United States for tourism or business purposes without obtaining a traditional visa.

Instead, they will only need to apply for an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), saving both time and effort.

This new arrangement strengthens the ties between Qatar and the United States, fostering closer economic and cultural relations.

It also provides Qataris with the chance to explore the diverse attractions of the United States, from iconic landmarks to vibrant cities and breathtaking natural wonders.

With Qatar’s inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program, traveling to the United States has never been easier for Qataris.

Whether it’s exploring the bustling streets of New York City, enjoying the sun-soaked beaches of California, or embarking on a memorable road trip across the country, Qataris can now experience the American dream with greater convenience and flexibility.

By Isaac Mbugua

