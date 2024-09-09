Wavinya Ndeti Denies Arrest claim in UK in Possession of Sh679M

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has denied reports that she was arrested in the United Kingdom in possession of Sh679 million.

In a statement on Monday, September 9, Ndeti termed the reports as ‘baseless rumours and fake news,’ which she claimed amounted to defamation and misuse of digital media.

“It is demeaning and an insult to the intelligence of the people of Machakos and Kenya to imagine that I would smuggle hundreds of millions of shillings on my person to the United Kingdom and that I have been detained.

“Those fabricating falsity are clearly ignorant of the robust nature of UK Customs/Border Control and Financial Institutions. I can confirm that my family and I are safe and sound and remain in good standing both home and abroad,” Ndeti remarked.

The county boss affirmed that she would not be distracted in his quest for a better livelihood for the people of Machakos County.

“My administration is closing on nearly 1,000 projects from August 2022 and in Financial Year 2023/2024 we collected Sh1.7 billion own source revenue which is the highest ever collected in Machakos since the inception of devolution,” Ndeti explained.

She vowed to take legal action against those behind the reports, urging them to present evidence when the law catches up with them.

The governor emphasized that the malicious information about her and her family has put their lives in danger.

“Such malicious misinformation has created a perception about me and my family members that endangers our lives. Let the authors of this narrative be warned that should anything happen to any member of my family or myself, you shall be held personally responsible,” Ndeti stated.

Her response follows reports that circulated on social media on Sunday, September 8, claiming she had been detained in the UK with the money after UK banks allegedly refused to deposit the cash.

