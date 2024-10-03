Death Announcement: Rosemary Wangui Mutonyi of Pennsylvania

It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely demise of Rosemary Wangui Mutonyi, who passed away at her home in Pennsylvania on 28 September, 2024. Born on 17 May, 1969 in Nyeri, Kenya, Rosemary was a cherished wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to many.

Rosemary was known for her warm spirit, open heart and devotion to nurturing and uplifting those around her. She is survived by her loving children, Wanjiru and Wambugu, her husband Isaiah Mutonyi, five siblings: Ambassador Muburi-Muita, Charles Ngatia, John Mwangi, Jane Muriithi and Ejidio Wahome, several nieces, nephews, and a wide circle of relatives as well as friends who will hold her memory in their hearts.

Details about the memorial service to celebrate her life will be shared in the coming days.

Rest in peace, dearest Rosemary. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

John 16:22 “So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.”

Meetings are taking place daily virtually on WhatsApp (Contact Nina Gathoni Mbandi 256-468-9566 to join the group).

Financial contributions can be sent to:

Nina Gathoni Mbandi 256-468-9566 (CashApp, PayPal, Venmo, Zelle)

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

