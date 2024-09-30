Death Announcement: Mary Njambi Mucheru of Dallas, Texas

It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our beloved mother, Mary Njambi Mucheru of Dallas, Texas on September 25 2024. Mary passed away after a long battle with Cancer.

She came to the US in the early 70s and was formerly a resident of Paterson New Jersey before relocating to Dallas in 2000 where she has resided until her demise.

She was the daughter of the Late Crispin Mucheru Ngatia and Edith Nyokabi Mucheru. Brother of Dan Ngatia Mucheru, Michael Maina Mucheru, The Late George Murua Mucheru, The Late Dennis Maathai Mucheru, The Late Anthony Kinyanjui Mucheru, Patrick Dennis, Mwaura Mucheru, John Kamau Mucheru, Stanley Njoroge, Joseph King’ori, The Late Timothy W. Mucheru, Susan Muthoni Mucheru and Dennis Wainaina Mucheru.

Sister in Law to: The Late Feliciana Ngatia, Rose Maina, Joyce Mwaura, Veronica Kamau

Hellen King’ori, John Githinji and Rosemary Nduta.

- Advertisement -

Friends and relatives are meeting daily at her home on 724 Gibson street, Cedar Hill , TX 75104 from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Your prayers, support and financial contributions would be greatly appreciated. Any contributions can be sent via the outlets below:

Venmo: @Nicole-Mucheru

Zelle: 214-923-1757

CashApp: $NikkiMucheru

- Advertisement -

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world. Alleviate stress with AWA At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

Death Announcement: Mary Njambi Mucheru of Dallas, Texas

Share this: Facebook

X

Print

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp

More

Email

Mastodon

