Kenyan Diaspora Irene Akinyi: From Broken Marriage to A Dentist

Irene Akinyi aka Rene left Kenya to live with her Mzungu husband, but things did not work out as expected, and their marriage broke down.

The indefatigable woman did not give up but started studying German classes, and once she was fluent in the language, she began studying to become a dentist.

- Advertisement -

After working for a dentist for some time, an incident occurred at work which triggered her past trauma, and she experienced mental health issues, leading her to become a psychologist.

Irene Akinyi, aka Rene, is now a thriving dentist and aspiring psychologist after her marriage sadly broke down in Germany.

- Advertisement -

When Rene left the country, she was with her new Mzungu husband, and they were going to start their marital life abroad, but when a past trauma rocker broke her marriage, she decided to still make it work.

“The good thing about Germany is that when you start school the government pays for you. I became successful in German class. I have always wanted to be a journalist or a musician, but my sister discouraged me on the latter,” she revealed.

From broken marriage to becoming a dentist

So Rene was there with a focused mind, energetic, and she had the time. Her kids were at home, so she dedicated all her time to books. Her career was by default, so she decided to become a dentist and make people’s teeth.

“IT IS A BEAUTIFUL CAREER BUT I FEEL LIKE IAM NOT FULFING MY PURPOSE; YOU CAN SERVE PEOPLE WITH WORDS AND I KNOW IAM GOOD WITH WORDS. IN MY MIND I DECIDED TO TELL THREE KIDS WORDS OF AFFIRMATION EVERYDAY,” SHE SAID.

“I LOVE KIDS AND 80% OF OUR PATIENTS ARE KIDS; I FEEL THAT IS WHERE MY CALLING IS. YOU SEE A CHILD CAN COME IN WHILE SAD BUT THEY LEAVE VERY HAPPY. JUST KEEP YOUR SMILE; WHEN I WAS YOUNG I NEEDED SOMEONE TO TELL ME YOU ARE ENOUGH JUST AS YOU ARE.,” SHE SAID.

What is psychosis?

Apart from being a dentist, Rene has also set her sights on becoming a psychologist. She shared how a colleague mistreated her at work, which triggered her so much.

“IT WAS SO BAD I WAS IN HOSPITAL FOR THREE MONTHS FIGHTING DEPRESSION. IT WAS BAD BECAUSE I HAD TO TAKE MEDS; I HAD TO CHANGE MY CAREER TO OTHER THINGS; IT WAS SO BAD BECAUSE IT CAME WITH PSYCHOSIS. THE LATTER OCCURS WHEN THE CHEMICALS IN YOUR BRAIN ARE NOT COOPERATING WELL IN THE BRAIN.

With Rene, she used to hear voices asking her to cross the road and allow the cars to hit her.

“IT MADE ME TO RETURN START STUDYING PSYCHOLOGY AND I WILL GRADUATE NEXT YEAR AS A PSYCHOLOGIST. HOWEVER, I WANT TO BECOME A NEUROSCIETIST; THERE IS A LOT I WANT TO KNOW ABOUT OUR BRAIN, ” SHE SAID.

By Susan Mwenesi

Read the Original article on https://www.tuko.co.ke

Kenyan Diaspora Irene Akinyi: From Broken Marriage to A Dentist