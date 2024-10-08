A Mother’s Pride: Celebrating Son’s Journey to Success Abroad

Lydia Nangi is filled with gratitude today as she stands at JKIA, bidding her firstborn son, Nangi Mugiira Mureti, farewell. He is heading to Indiana University of Pennsylvania to start his master’s degree in Business Analytics, courtesy of The International Scholar’s Program. Mureti’s journey to this point has been an answer to prayer.

His undergraduate degree in Astronomy and Astrophysics had proven to have limited job opportunities and poor success rates in Kenya, leaving Lydia worried that her son’s career might end before it even began. Today however, she’s excited about the endless opportunities this master’s degree will offer him, as his unique field has better prospects outside Kenya.

Lydia praises her son for his resilience and determination, especially since this was his fourth attempt at securing a visa. Her pride in his determination is evident as it is unmistakable. Mureti’s younger brother shares that pride, eager to see his mentor achieve even greater success with this life-changing opportunity.

To Lydia, the International Scholar’s Program represents a beacon of hope for young people who stand a better chance of succeeding, given the resources that a Masters Program abroad offers Her confidence in the program’s ability to truly empower dreams inspired her to introduce her friends and their children to it, hoping they too will experience the positive impact it has had on her family.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Our contact details are:

Email: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600, Tampa, FL, 33602

Tel: +1 (813) 333 1080

Nairobi, Kenya office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC, Westlands, Nairobi

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St

P.O Box, 3114, 60200, Meru, Kenya

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Harare, Zimbabwe office:

12th Floor, Joina City,

Julius Nyerere Way and Jason Moyo Avenue

Tel: +(263) 716 323 343

