Remembering Samuel Wanderi: A Farewell to Our Dear Friend

We are deeply saddened to announce the death of one of our community members, Samuel Wanderi of Mesa, Arizona, after a long battle with brain cancer.

Sammy is the younger brother to Margaret Wanderi of San Tan Valley, AZ. He is also the uncle to Michael Wanderi of Tolleson, AZ, and Winnie Rodrigues of San Tan Valley, AZ. He is survived by his wife and kids back in Kenya.

The family plans to repatriate his body back to Kenya per his wishes, and we are kindly requesting your prayers, emotional, and financial support at this difficult time.

We have a budget of $20,000 and are humbly requesting assistance from the community to raise this amount.

Please channel your contributions to *Michael Wanderi* either through cash up or Zelle @ *602-518-0979*. For more information contact:- Margaret Wanderi- 623- 251-9638

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

