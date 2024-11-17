Embarrassing Scene in Embu For Ruto: Mt Kenya Is Gone

As the political landscape in Kenya continues to evolve, President William Ruto is facing a significant setback in his stronghold of Mt Kenya after the impeachment of former Deputy president Rigathe Gachagua. He seems to have fallen out of favour of the Mt Kenya voter, evidenced by the events in Embu on Saturday.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi now argues that President William Ruto can no longer claim the Mt Kenya region is among his political bastions.

This was after the president got an apparent cold reception during his visit to Embu County on Saturday, November 16.

Ruto was at the University of Embu grounds to celebrate the consecration of Bishop Peter Kimani of the Catholic Diocese of Embu.

Other leaders in attendance included his Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, former president Uhuru Kenyatta and former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

Certain scenes at the ordination ceremony that Amisi is referencing suggest the president was not welcomed, compared to previous events where he got heroic receptions.

For instance, when the Catholic clerics recognised Uhuru and Gachagua, the gathering erupted in wild cheers; that was not the case when the president was mentioned, save for a few claps during his speech. Watch the borrowed video below:

The climax was when the president enumerated the projects his administration is currently undertaking.

They jeered at him when he insisted on the Affordable Housing Programme and the newly rolled out Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), which replaced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

With the foregoing, the Saboti MP concluded that Ruto could not redeem himself in front of the Mt Kenya voters.

Amisi seemed to allude to the president’s unfulfilled campaign promises, and the recent impeachment of Gachagua from his deputy president post, the reason why he has lost the favour of the Mt Kenya electorate.

“Central region is either gone completely or completely gone,” said Amisi on the X social network.

It is not lost that Mt Kenya significantly contributed to Ruto’s ascension to office in 2022.

Out of the 7.1 million votes he garnered to be declared the winner of the presidential vote, 3.5 million were from Mt Kenya.

Gachagua had previously warned that the region would not forgive the president should he allow his (Gachagua’s) impeachment, as it would be deemed as a betrayal.

