Gachagua Back In The Village: Finding Happiness With His Family

In a world of fast-paced politics and high-pressure roles, sometimes finding solace and joy can be a challenge. But for former Kenyan Deputy President Rigathe Gachagua, the answer is simple: Returning to his roots.

After the impeachment and the two years of high-pressure politics and being at the forefront of the nation’s decision-making, Gachagua now yearns for the simplicity and tranquility of rural life.

According to his Facebook profile posting, he is happy to be back home. He posted this message titled ‘Home Sweet Home’

“Thanking God for the gift of my family. The smell of fresh grass, sounds of chirping birds is what a happy family needs. I will remain forever grateful to God, for giving me a loving and supportive family. We are happy to be home, where I was born and brought up!

I can’t wait for the morning to take my walk in Hombe Forest, enjoy the beautiful scenery of Mt Kenya as I thank God for His kindness.

God Bless Kenya”

With his tireless dedication to his role in the government, Gachagua has certainly made his mark on the political landscape.

Now, he seeks solace and joy in the familiar surroundings and tight-knit community of his village.

For Gachagua, coming back home means finding relief from the pressures and responsibilities that come with being a high-ranking government official.

It’s a chance to reconnect with his roots, immerse himself in the traditions and culture that shaped him, and rediscover the simple pleasures of rural life.

