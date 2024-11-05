Michael Kitimet: Back In The US To Persue His PhD

For Michael Kitimet, a driven scholar from Kajiado County, Kenya, returning to North Carolina in the United States for his Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics feels like both a homecoming and the next big step toward his professional aspirations.

Having studied in the U.S. before, Michael is well aware of the wealth of opportunities available.

His decision to go back for his doctorate was fueled by a desire to thrive in an environment rich with resources, mentorship, and professional growth.

Michael discovered the International Scholars Program through social media. Although ISP typically caters to master’s students, Michael took a leap of faith and reached out to the team, hoping to find a way to make his Ph.D. dream a reality.

His persistence paid off; with the support of the program, he was able to overcome what might have been a daunting and complex process had he navigated it alone.

Michael understands the challenges of such an intense journey. Having seen other students go through similar processes within ISP, he offers encouraging words to those who have been in the program for some time: “Keep the fire burning,” he urges, acknowledging that while the road can be long and sometimes overwhelming, it is undoubtedly worthwhile.

He describes the program as a resource-rich environment, one that opens doors not only to higher education but also to potential career opportunities abroad.

As he prepares for his Ph.D. journey, Michael’s story serves as a beacon of resilience, courage, and the power of community.

His success is a testament to the impact that the right support system can have on turning dreams into reality. Michael Kitimet’s journey is far from over; with the foundation laid by ISP, he is ready to make the most of the opportunities that lie ahead in North Carolina.

