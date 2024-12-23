Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has disclosed that 23 Kenyans have been banned from Qatar after securing jobs in the Arab nation.

Speaking on Wednesday, December 11, during the closing of the Jamhuri National Job Fair at KICC, Nairobi, Mutua noted that the job seekers were banned because they had previously committed some crimes in Qatar.

- Advertisement -

The CS explained that the 23, who were drivers, were not going to travel to Qatar after securing the new jobs because they are not allowed there.

“As we hire these people, Qatar in the list that they gave us of some of the people that were hired, 23 have been banned because they went to Qatar before and they broke the law. Whatever you do follows you. They are drivers and we have to tell me sorry because they cannot travel as they are not wanted there,” Mutua remarked.

- Advertisement -

At the same time, the CS revealed that nearly 300 Kenyans were ready to travel to Qatar following processing of their documents after the recent recruitment drive.

He further noted that processing of documents of Kenyans who secured jobs in Qatar will continue progressively.

Mutua, however, told off those who have been against the government-driven recruitment, affirming that the jobs were real.

“The naysayers that are saying it’s not possible, I want to tell them it’s possible. Let those who want to go do so. You shut your mouth and stay there with your money and job because the ones complaining about people going overseas are at work,” Mutua stated.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who graced the event at KICC, urged Kenyans not to oppose the initiative of young people securing jobs overseas.

“Let us not oppose an initiative for Kenyans who don’t have work and have got work and they want to go and do it. If you have work, thank God. There’s someone who doesn’t have,” Kindiki said.

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

23 Kenyans Banned from Qatar for Previous Crimes