Dismembered body of kenyan woman found in a car in Maryland

Tracy Nyariki: A man identified as 32-year-old Nobert Matara, of Kenyan descent, has been arrested over the death of a woman whose remains were found in his vehicle in the United States of America on Friday night.

According to a statement from Aberdeen Police Department obtained by Citizen Digital, 31-year-old Tracy Nyariki, who was residing in Newark, Delaware, went missing in Bear in New Castle County.

Her employer filed a report with police since she hadn’t been to work for several days. Police issued a Gold Alert seeking help finding Nyariki.

In the United States of America, the “Gold Alert Program” refers to the procedures used to aid in the identification and location of a missing person.

Gold Alerts may be local, regional, or statewide. The initial decision to issue a local Gold Alert is at the discretion of the investigating law-enforcement agency, according to US law.

Upon conducting a search at her home, police grew concerned as Nyariki was not at the apartment in the Village of Kent Apartments in Bear.

“We uncovered several suspicious circumstances that raised concerns about her safety and well-being,” police said.

Matara was identified by the authorities as ‘a potential person of interest’ in her disappearance.

“On Saturday, December 21, 2024, at 5:00 PM, officers from the Aberdeen Police Department were asked by the New Castle County Police Department in Delaware to assist in locating a missing person and a potential male homicidal person,” reads part of the statement.

Matara’s vehicle was found in Aberdeen, Maryland with the suspect (Matara) in the vicinity at the time.

“Officers responded to the 1100 block of S. Philadelphia Blvd and located the homicidal male. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of human remains in a vehicle. The male was later arrested,” the statement added.

Police reports further indicate that they found dismembered human remains in the car. Matara, who is currently in jail, was arrested Saturday night.

“He is in jail in Maryland awaiting extradition to Delaware on first-degree murder charges,” police added. Matara may face additional charges “as evidence continues to be collected in the ongoing investigation.”

However, no information about how Nyariki and Matara knew each other was released, though the two are believed to be acquaintances.

