Sad Story of Kenyan Diaspora Man whose Body is Held Hostage in Kenya

The death of a loved one is a time for grief, reflection, and closure. But for Kaz Theuri and his family, the passing of their father, Titus Gatuthu Kabûrû Theuri, has turned into a relentless ordeal defined by heartbreak, financial strain and a bitter fight against an uncompromising healthcare system.

Titus, 82, a retired civil servant from Borehamwood, England, travelled to Nairobi in late August to address a family emergency. Though in generally good health for his age, with manageable conditions, he suddenly fell ill.

On August 29, he was admitted to Metropolitan Hospital in Nairobi, suffering from septic pneumonia. Despite two months in intensive care, he passed away on October 24. What followed was a nightmare his family could never have imagined.

Kaz Theuri opines that the metropolitan hospital is holding their father’s body as ransom and months later since his passing, they have known no peace nor closure.

“It is draining and I feel defeated. The bills are overwhelming and we never seem to arrive at a compromise. With every phone call and email, the grief grows heavy and knowing we have not laid him to rest with dignity does not make matters easier,” says a heartbroken Theuri.

The escalating medical bills

Kaz describes the months following his father’s death as “unbearable”. The hospital, he claims, refused to release Titus’ body unless the family settled the full medical bill, an eye-watering £45,000 which converts to approximately KES 8,122,500

“The hospital makes me feel like they care more about their income than their patient care,” Kaz said, his voice trembling with frustration.

“My mother and I received relentless calls from their finance department, sometimes every five to six hours, demanding payment,” he added. “They knew we were grieving, but there was no empathy, no support. My mother, an ex-nurse, showed incredible resilience, but even she was overwhelmed. As for me, it was suffocating,” he continued.

Escalating financial demands

Emails and correspondence seen by Kenyan Diaspora Media reveal how the hospital backtracked on payment agreements. Initially, the family was asked for Ksh 3 million (£16,000) upfront, followed by monthly instalments of Ksh 200,000 (£1,000). Later, the demands escalated: Ksh 300,000 per month and a title deed as collateral, with threats to sell the property if payments were not made on time.

“Every time we thought we had an agreement, they moved the goalposts,” Kaz said. “It felt like they were trying to trap us. We were already grieving; this added an unbearable burden.”

Emails reveal that the hospital’s demands have continued unabated. Even after paying £14,000, the family remains unable to bury Titus. Without the burial permit, they cannot obtain a death certificate, further delaying closure.

Kaz’s mother’s health continues to deteriorate. “She’s haunted by the thought of my dad’s body being abandoned. This is cruel beyond words,” Kaz said.

More emails seen by the Kenya diaspora media reveal that the widow has health conditions that prevent her from travelling even airborne. She is not on the ground to focus on getting things done.

By the time of publishing this plight, the family had yet to arrive at a consensus on the matter. With the holidays coming up, this could take longer. The bills keep going up because they have to. The emotional devastation of losing Titus has been compounded by financial strain. His widow, who has been married to him for over 50 years, has been particularly affected. “She’s stopped eating regularly and only sleeps two hours a night,” Kaz shared. “She’s grieving her husband, yet she can’t even bury him. She’s haunted by the thought of him abandoned in the mortuary, uncared for and unattended.”

Kaz has moved in with his mother to care for her. “She suffers from severe medical conditions, and this ordeal has worsened her health. The hospital knows her situation, but they don’t care. Their cruelty knows no bounds.”

The family’s inability to bury Titus also affects their cultural obligations. “My father always wished to be buried in Kenya. Without a burial permit, we can’t even get a death certificate. It’s as if we’re at the mercy of a heartless institution,” Kaz lamented.

A Broken System

Kaz believes this ordeal is not unique to his family. “I’ve since found out they’ve done this to others. The moment you’re admitted, they start overwhelming you with bills. They don’t care about your circumstances, only their bottom line.”

The family has sought help from various sources, including the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, the Kenya High Commission, and their local MP, Sir Oliver Dowden. While some progress has been made—an agreement was reached on December 9 to release the burial permit—it remains unsigned, leaving the family in limbo.

Theuri’s story has sparked outrage among members of the diaspora and beyond. A GoFundMecampaign has been set up to help raise the remaining funds.

“This is about more than money,” Kaz said. “It’s about dignity, closure, and honoring my father’s wishes. No family should ever have to go through this.”

Metropolitan Hospital was approached for comment but did not respond by the time of publication.

For those moved by the Theuri family’s plight, the GoFundMe campaign remains open, offering a chance to support a grieving family in their fight for justice and peace.

