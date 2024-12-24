If You Reject Messy Messengers, You Miss Out on Blessings

When it comes to receiving a message, we often focus on the delivery instead of the content. But what if the key to unlocking blessings lies in the imperfect packaging?

With our fast-paced lives and high expectations, we tend to dismiss messages that don’t come wrapped in the perfect package.

However, if we open our minds and hearts, we may find that these messengers bring gifts of growth, lessons, and even blessings.

From friends who share tough love to leaders who challenge our perspectives, these imperfect messengers often push us out of our comfort zones and urge us to become better versions of ourselves.

Their delivery may not always be gentle or polished, but the essence of their message deserves our attention.

So, let’s learn to look beyond the surface and appreciate the intention and value behind the message, regardless of how it is delivered.

By doing so, we can unlock the hidden blessings that lie within the imperfections, allowing personal growth and resilient relationships to flourish.

Remember, don’t judge a messenger solely based on the package. The true value lies in what they bring to your life.

The story of the Angel and the Shepherds

The story of the angel and the shepherds, found in the Bible in Luke 2:8-20, tells of how an angel appeared to shepherds guarding their sheep near Bethlehem on the night Jesus was born, announcing the good news that the Savior had arrived and instructing them to go find the baby lying in a manger; upon seeing the angel and hearing the message, the shepherds rushed to Bethlehem to see the newborn Jesus, praising God for the incredible news they received.

The shepherds go to Bethlehem

The shepherds go to Bethlehem and find Mary, Joseph, and the baby Jesus in the manger. They tell Mary and Joseph what the angels said, and Mary treasures the shepherds’ words.

The story of the angel and the shepherds is a reminder that God doesn’t care what society says about people, and that he thinks everyone is important.

Messy Messenger and Blessings

“If you reject a messy messenger, you reject the blessing” means that by turning away from someone who delivers important news or a message, even if they are not perfectly presented or seem chaotic, you are essentially refusing the positive outcome or benefit that message carries with it; essentially, judging the messenger too harshly and missing out on the valuable information or opportunity they bring.

Key points:

“Messy messenger”:

Represents someone who might be disorganized, not polished, or come across as not entirely put together in their delivery of a message. Psalms 40:17 – “And me? I’m a mess. I’m nothing and have nothing: make something of me. You can do it; you’ve got what it takes – but God, don’t put it off”

“Reject the blessing”:

Implies missing out on a positive outcome, opportunity, or good fortune that the message could bring, even if the messenger themselves is not ideal. Matthew 10:11-14 – In this passage, Jesus instructs his followers to bless a house with peace if it is worthy, but to take back the blessing if it is not.

Example situations:

A friend with a great business idea:

If you dismiss their idea because they are not a confident speaker or lack a polished presentation, you might be “rejecting the blessing” of a potentially successful venture.

Proverbs 16:3: – “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.”.

A spiritual leader with a challenging message:

If you refuse to listen to a religious leader because their personal life seems messy, you might be rejecting important spiritual guidance. Numbers 16:48-49: Discusses the plague that broke out after the people challenged the leadership of Moses and Aaron

A family member delivering difficult news:

If you shut down a family member who is trying to share important information due to their emotional delivery, you might be rejecting the chance to address a problem early on. Deuteronomy 31:6 “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; He will never leave you nor forsake you”

Rather than dismissing someone based on first impressions, let’s recognize that the flaws in delivery do not diminish the value of the message itself.

So, the next time you encounter an imperfect messenger, take a moment to listen, reflect, and discover the hidden blessings within their words. You may be surprised by the wisdom and insights that await you.

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

