Remember Beatrice Eshirama Wabuko Omiti during Christmas season

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Beatrice Eshirama Wabuko Omiti after a short illness, on November 20, 2024.

For most of us here who are far away from home Family is where we are, whoever you’re close to is Family. You are not only friends but also Family.

When Beatrice got ill at first we thought this would be for a brief moment. She had plans just like we all make plans, she was planning to travel.

She couldn’t wait for Christmas, she loved singing Christmas carols. We thought a diagnosis of hodgkins lymphoma would have been taken care of, based on the survival rates but when complications began with kidney failure and respiratory failure then everything went downwards from there.

The cancer was spreading. There was nothing anyone could do but God and we prayed, we all prayed but God who loved her the most took her.

Within the last three weeks in Intensive Care alone, the hospital bill came up to over $160,000. This was a shock to the family.

Her work insurance could help with a fraction of the amount, Medicaid in this country, you would have to show proof of less than $1,300 in your account for couples to be able to qualify.

It becomes even more complicated if you have an ancestral home that you built on, medicaid got denied.Disability benefits from Social security- you have to be disabled for two years to qualify.

We were in the process of getting marketplace insurance when mama passed away. How the family will be able to pay off this bill will take a toll on them.

There is no amount of planning in this world that would’ve prevented this from happening. In our minds Beatrice would’ve been home cooking her famous chapatis and making everyone feel loved this holiday.

My humble appeal to you is that even in the midst of the holiday season, please remember Beatrice, some may have not met her, but she was the most wonderful person to be around.

She would always say something that would make you smile and was very helpful, she was always lending a hand to friends and strangers.

She loved and took care of people, that is her life’s legacy. While in hospital Beatrice went through hell, she got poked everywhere sometimes the IVs didn’t have anywhere to run they got other lines from her neck.

On one side she had continuous dialysis, on the other side of the neck she had a central line, she couldn’t move she couldn’t smile, she couldn’t talk, she had a ventilator in, when she couldn’t gesture with her eyes she would just look at you and all the pain and suffering she went through.

Now it’s time to take care of her. Please help support us. Please help get Beatrice home. Thank you and May God Bless you all.

Family and friends are meeting daily for Prayers and Support at 2534 B Hollandale Circle, Arlington, Texas 76010 . For more information call Lazarus Omiti # 8178739760 Funeral Service date and location will be announced in due course.

We would like to kindly request your contribution in raising $18,000 to assist with Funeral Home expenses in the USA and in Kenya and transporting her body back to Kenya for burial.

To avoid December to New Year session and Funeral Home more extra high cost increase. We need to raise $18,000 before December 13th 2024 .

You can channel your contributions to

Benard Mwaura. +14693608535

Cashapp 972-940-1004

Zelle: 972-940-1004

Victoria Omiti Stanley

Cashapp:- 972-940-1004

$VickyJamuhuri

Zelle:-

Victoria.aseka62@gmail.com

Thank you all.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

