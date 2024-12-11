Unveiling the Most Trusted Land Selling Company in Kenya 2024

It was yet another win, as Username Investment Ltd. was recognized as the Most Trusted Land Selling Company of the Year 2024.

This happened during the Top 100 Most Dependable Brands Awards held at the Swiss Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, on 6th December 2024.

- Advertisement -

This award further solidifies Username Investments as the premier real estate company, serving clients in Kenya and across the Diaspora.

- Advertisement -

While receiving the award, The CEO of Username Investment Ltd. Sarah Wahogo shared her joy with the Username Investment Fraternity for being recognized as the Most Trusted Land Selling Company of the Year 2024.

“What a way to end the year, Sarah stated. At Username Investments, we pride ourselves on being a trusted partner in the land acquisition process, providing affordable and value-added properties that meet the growing demand for land.

This recognition as the Most Trusted Land Selling Company of the Year 2024 beacons our tagline, A Tradition of Trust, a value we uphold highly at Username Investment”.

Username Investment Ltd has given its customers great offers this festive season to celebrate with family and friends. Invest in strategically located, value-added land and plots for sale in Kisumu at an affordable price of Ksh.750,000 per ¼ Acre and watch your investment grow.

Sarah highlighted that Kenya’s real estate landscape is rapidly evolving, bringing opportunities and challenges.

A key opportunity lies in advancing the affordable housing agenda, a mission Username Investments is passionately championing. We are at the forefront of making this vision a reality by offering affordable land across the country, with prices starting from as low as Ksh 250,000.

To make land ownership even more accessible, Username Investment Ltd. provides flexible payment options, empowering everyone to begin their investment journey and secure their piece of land without straining their finances.

Sarah concluded by stating, “Username’s commitment to transparency, reliability, and empowering Kenyans to achieve their homeownership dreams solidifies its position as a credible leader in the industry.”

Are you interested in investing in a fast-growing town like Matuu? Buy Affordable land and plots for sale in Matuu Machakos County now at Ksh.250,000 only with ready Title Deeds and Secure your future.

During the event, Reuben Kimani the board chair and Director at Username Investment took center stage as the keynote speaker.

As one of the founders, Reuben has been instrumental in building the organization’s strong foundation. Reuben received an Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Real Estate Industry.

Reuben humbly dedicated his success to the incredible teamwork at Username Investment and the continued support of customers by revealing that this success was a shared victory of the continued teamwork at Username Investment Ltd.

The Board Chairman also discussed a new business line introduced by Username, Propcart By Username amid the tough economic times.

This a Real Estate marketplace that connects Buyers, Sellers & Renters with a diverse range of curated property portfolios. Rent, Buy, and sell faster with Propcartbyusername.

Unveiling the Most Trusted Land Selling Company in Kenya