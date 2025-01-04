In the enchanting hills of Tigoni, Kiambu County, love was in full bloom as the extravagant nuptials of CS Rebecca Miano’s son unfurled like a modern-day fairy tale.

Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Rebbecca Miano’s son Peter Miano tied the knot with the love of her life Wambui Kibe in Tigoni, Kiambu County, on Saturday, January 4, in a star-studded and lavish wedding.

The event was held privately and was by invitation only. Deputy President Kithure Kindiki graced the wedding as the chief guest, making his first public appearance in 2025.

Other key guests who attended the high-end event were Defense CS Soipan Tuiya, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Water CS Eric Mugaa, Attorney General Dorcas Odwour, and Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku, amongst others.

Kindiki broke the news of the newlyweds on his official X handle wishing the couple a happy marriage.

Pictures obtained by Kenyans.co.ke show attendees all wearing smiles at the event of Rabbeca Miano’s son.

“Honoured to join the family of Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano during the wedding of their son Peter and his bride Wambui,” Kindiki tweeted.

In his speech, the second in command praised the family as the cornerstone of society that a nation is built on.

“As we aspire to build strong families and a better nation, we must pursue both the hardware and the software that underpin strong societies,” Kindiki stated.

“For our all-round prosperity, we require to supplement this crucial national hardware with the software of positive social values, love for one another and for our country, stronger families and inter-generational solidarity.”

Family, friends and dignitaries including Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries were present.

By Joe Macharia/kenyans.co.ke/

PHOTOS: Lavish Wedding of CS Rebbecca Miano’s Son