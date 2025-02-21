Celebrating the Life, Legacy of Edward Osano of Melbourne, AUS

In Melbourne, Australia, a remarkable soul left an indelible mark on those who were fortunate enough to know him. Edward Brown Osano died barely two months after burying his father Rev. Peter Osano who died in December 2024. Brown had traveled from Australia to Maryland USA, to help organize his father’s sendoff.

His legacy transcends time as we reflect on his life filled with love, laughter, and a profound impact on all he touched.

Edward Osano, a beloved figure, is remembered not just for his remarkable life but for the enduring legacy he leaves behind.

Whether through his philanthropic endeavors, community leadership, or simply his warm smile that could light up a room, Edward’s presence was truly irreplaceable.

Through cherished memories and shared stories, we celebrate the enduring spirit of a beloved individual who illuminated the lives of so many.

From his unwavering kindness to his unwavering dedication to his community, Edward’s presence continues to inspire and uplift us all.

Through his actions and words, he instilled values of love, unity, and empathy, creating a ripple effect that transcends his physical presence.

As we reflect on his journey, we are reminded of the profound influence one individual can have on an entire community.

Through this tribute, we honor Edward Brown Osano’s remarkable life and the indelible mark he has left on Melbourne and beyond.

Let us come together to celebrate, cherish, and continue the legacy of a remarkable individual who will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Here below is the Death Annoucement and an appeal fro help from the family

The Promotion to Glory of Edward Brown Osano of Melbourne, Australia

It is with heavy heart that we announce the promotion to glory of Edward Brown Osano of Melbourne, Australia.

He was son to the late Rev. Eng. Peter Osano and Rev. Prof. Anne Osano. He was the husband of Amelia James, and the brother to Mercy Osano and Nicholas Osano.

In December of 2024 Brown’s father (Rev. Osano) died, and he travelled from Australia to help organize his sending off from the United States to Kenya.

Therefore, it is with shock and pain that the family and friends have received the news of his sudden passing, barely two months after laying his dad to rest.

The family asks for your continued prayers and support. For financial support, please use one of the means below:

Cashapp: $lifekanisa (667-788-1509)

Zelle: okolewe@gmail.com (Ochieng Kolewe)

Venmo: Beatrice-Ochieng-1 (443-547-0091)

Contact Information:

Mwalimu K’Olewe (443) 776 – 2633 / by Whatsapp: 254 721794840

Pastor Sam Odenyo: 240 – 687 – 7991

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Celebrating the Life, Legacy of Edward Osano of Melbourne, AUS