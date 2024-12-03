Promotion to Glory of Rev. Peter Osano of Gaithersburg Maryland

It is with heavy heart that we announce the promotion to glory of Pastor Rev. Peter Osano of Life Source For All Nations in college Park Maryland. Pastor Osano passed away on Monday evening at Shady Grove Hospital in Gaithersburg.

Pastor Osano was the husband of Dr. Anne Osano of Bowie State University, Father to Teddy Osano of Australia, Nick Osano and Mercy Osano all of Gaithersburg Maryland. He was also grandfather to Myra, Kiana, Nicole and Ochieng.

- Advertisement -

In the realm of spiritual guidance and profound inspiration, the life and legacy of Pastor Rev. Peter Osano shine brightly.

A beloved and respected spiritual leader, Pastor Osano touched the lives of countless individuals, leaving behind a remarkable imprint of love, compassion, and guidance.

- Advertisement -

As we remember and pay tribute to this extraordinary soul, we are reminded of the profound impact he had on the Kenyan community and the world at large.

Throughout his ministry, Pastor Rev. Peter Osano devoted his life to spreading the teachings of faith and promoting unity among diverse communities.

His sermons were not mere words, but powerful messages of hope that resonated deeply with those who listened.

The sincerity and authenticity of his message captivated hearts and brought about transformation in the lives of many.

May his Soul Rest In Eternal Peace:

More details will be communicated later–

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world. Alleviate stress with AWA At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind.

Promotion to Glory of Rev. Peter Osano of Gaithersburg Maryland