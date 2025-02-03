From Kericho to Kentucky: The Inspiring Journey of Collins Langat

From the serene landscapes of Kericho County, Kenya, to the bustling academic halls of the University of Louisville in Kentucky, USA, Collins Langat’s journey is a testament to ambition, resilience, and the transformative power of education.

His story, featured on The International Scholars Program (ISP) Show, highlights the pivotal moments, family support, and bold decisions that shaped his path from a tea-farm-dotted homeland to a life of endless opportunities in America.

- Advertisement -

Collins’ love for mathematics and economics began early, laying the foundation for his future in business analytics. His academic journey took him through his primary education, where he excelled in national mathematics contests.

Fascinated by how economies work, Collins pursued an undergraduate degree in economics, driven by questions about wealth disparities, market dynamics, and global trade.

Realizing the need for a global perspective to thrive in finance, he set his sights on the U.S., where he believed a master’s program would offer the exposure he needed.

- Advertisement -

The turning point came when Collins discovered the International Scholars Program through a family connection. Inspired by success stories from past ISP beneficiaries, he joined the program in 2022.

ISP provided comprehensive support—from securing university admission to visa application assistance.

After meticulous preparation, including intensive visa interview training, Collins secured his student visa—a moment that brought tears of joy to his family.

His journey took him through Nairobi, London, Dallas, and finally Louisville, where he found a second home among fellow Kenyan students.

Now thriving in his studies, managing an internship, and embracing American culture, Collins reflects on his transformative journey with gratitude. His story is a powerful reminder that with determination, the right support system, and a global mindset, no dream is too big to achieve.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Apply today at www.internationalscholarsprogram.com

Our contact details are:

Email: scholars@internationalscholarsprogram.com

US office:

Wells Fargo Center.

100 S. Ashley Drive, Suite 600, Tampa, FL, 33602

Tel: +1 (813) 333 1080

Nairobi, Kenya office:

The Mirage, Tower 1, 8th Floor,

Off Waiyaki Way next to Nairobi GTC, Westlands, Nairobi

Tel: +(254) 742 849 555

Meru, Kenya office:

Royal Business Park, 7th Floor, Njuri Ncheke St

P.O Box, 3114, 60200, Meru, Kenya

Tel: +(254) 796 756 726

Harare, Zimbabwe office:

12th Floor, Joina City,

From Kericho to Kentucky: The Inspiring Journey of Collins Langat