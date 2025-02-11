KRA Tax Webinar for Kenyans in the USA on February 12, 2025

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are teaming up to present an exclusive opportunity for Kenyans residing in the USA.

On February 12, 2025, they will be hosting a must-attend webinar titled ‘Demystifying KRA Tax for Kenyans in the USA’.

This webinar aims to provide clarity and guidance on tax-related issues that Kenyans living abroad may encounter.

Understanding the intricacies of tax obligations can be overwhelming, especially when you’re navigating the complexities of two different tax systems.

That’s why this webinar is an invaluable resource for Kenyans in the USA. By attending, you’ll gain expert insights from representatives of both the KRA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They will guide you through the various tax regulations, deductions, and reporting requirements specific to Kenyans living abroad.

Whether you’re a student, professional, or entrepreneur, this webinar is a must-attend event that will equip you with the knowledge needed to navigate your tax obligations effectively.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to demystify KRA tax and ensure compliance. Mark your calendars for February 12, 2025, and register now to secure your spot in this informative webinar.

This is a unique chance to learn about the intricacies of the KRA tax system and find specific answers tailored to your situation.

Stay informed and ensure you’re up-to-date on your tax obligations as a Kenyan living in the USA.

