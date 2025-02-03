Maryanne’s ISP Journey from Vihiga to Quinnipiac University

For Maryanne Kavere from Vihiga County, the dream of pursuing a master’s degree in the U.S. has been a long-held aspiration.

Since graduating in 2020, she tirelessly applied for scholarships and explored every possible avenue to study abroad. However, financial constraints proved to be a significant barrier, challenging her pursuit of higher education.

It wasn’t until her husband stumbled upon The International Scholars Program (ISP) on YouTube that a new path emerged.

Encouraged by his discovery, they decided to give the program a try, and in August 2024, Maryanne joined ISP through the Prime Option, a decision that set her life on a transformative course.

Maryanne’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges. Her visa interview experience was nerve-wracking, marked by initial anxiety and uncertainty.

But thanks to the confidence she has gained from ISP’s dedicated visa experts, she managed to regain her confidence mid-interview.

Their support was pivotal, equipping her with strategies to navigate the process successfully. Despite the shaky start, she passed her visa interview, marking a triumphant milestone in her pursuit of an MS in Biomedical Sciences at Quinnipiac University.

This journey is more than just academic for Maryanne. It’s her first international flight, a leap into the unknown as she leaves behind a young family.

She is profoundly grateful to her husband, who not only introduced her to ISP but has been a steadfast source of support, recognizing his role in guiding her to the program and caring for their children as she pursues her dreams.

His belief in her dreams has been the backbone of her courage to take this bold step, all in the hope of building a better future for herself and her family.

To others, especially non-traditional students, Maryanne offers heartfelt advice – It’s never too late to chase your dreams.

Your age, commitments, or circumstances don’t define your potential. You matter too. In her 30s, she’s living proof that determination knows no deadline.

Her story is a testament to resilience, the power of support, and the transformative impact of ISP, inspiring many to believe that no dream is ever out of reach.

