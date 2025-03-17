Bernard Makabe: US-based Kenyan dies in tragic Kisii Rd accident

A devastating road accident has claimed the life of Bernard Makabe, a Kenyan citizen residing in the United States. Makabe, who had returned to Kenya for a short holiday, was involved in a fatal crash in Kisii when his minivan collided with a matatu.

According to reports, several passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital. Tragically, Makabe succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment, making him the only fatality in the accident. His sudden passing has deeply affected his family, friends, and the Omogusii community in the US, who are mourning his loss.

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution as investigations into the accident continue. Meanwhile, tributes have poured in on social media, with many remembering Makabe as a cherished member of both his Kenyan and US communities.

Speculation and grief

The news of Makabe’s death has sparked reactions from the public, with some questioning the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Cherry Alvo Mdearest wrote: “What might be the problem? Our people come very well from the USA, but all of a sudden die while in Kisii?”

Obadiah Onsoti expressed doubt, saying: “There’s no way an accident would pick somebody seated at the back and kill him alone. Something is not adding up. I feel sorry for his family. RIP, young man.”

However, others dismissed the superstitious claims, with Thadeus Sakawa commenting: “Accidents happen. The idea of being superstitious is outdated. It’s you alone telling the world that you could be a witch.”

Pattern of tragic deaths among Kenyans abroad

Makabe’s case is the second incident in two months involving a Kenyan based in the US dying in a road accident while visiting Kenya. On January 16, another young man, Mca Soloh, lost his life in a crash along the Kisii-Kisumu Highway. Soloh had been traveling with three others when the accident occurred, yet he was the only one who perished, raising further concern among Kenyans both at home and abroad.

British national killed in presidential motorcade incident

In a separate incident, a British man visiting relatives in Kenya was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle from President William Ruto’s convoy. The accident happened on Ngong Road as Ruto’s entourage traveled from Lang’ata to Kibra. The incident has drawn attention to road safety concerns in the country, especially involving high-profile motorcades.

As investigations into these tragic accidents continue, Kenyans are calling for increased road safety measures to prevent further loss of lives.

