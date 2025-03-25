Mary Kilobi and Francis Atwoli Welcome Their First Child Together

Mary Kilobi, a 40-year-old news anchor at KTN, and her husband, Francis Atwoli, the 75-year-old Secretary-General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU), have welcomed their first child together. Their son, Atwoli Junior (AJ), was born after seven years of marriage.

Mary described their journey to parenthood as one filled with patience, prayer, and hope. She expressed immense joy at finally becoming a mother, stating that having her own child is an incredible feeling.

She clarified that throughout the seven-year wait, she did not undergo any medical procedures to conceive.

At the time of AJ’s birth, Francis Atwoli was in Geneva. Mary shared that he was overjoyed upon hearing the news and was eagerly anticipating meeting their son upon his return.

Mary Kilobi named their son, Atwoli Junior in honor of the father, Francis Atwoli. This heartfelt decision reflects the deep bond and love within the family.

The couple’s relationship has garnered attention due to their significant age difference. They married in mid-2018, and despite public scrutiny, have remained steadfast in their commitment to each other. ​

Their story highlights the fulfillment of long-awaited dreams and their strong commitment to one another. It is a testament to enduring love and the fulfillment of long-awaited dreams.

Mary Kilobi and Francis Atwoli

Mary Kilobi is a Kenyan journalist and television presenter. She is well known for her work at KTN News, where she gained recognition for her clear, professional delivery of news.

Over the years, she has built a strong following due to her work in media and her engaging presence on television.

Francis Atwoli, on the other hand, is a prominent Kenyan trade unionist and the Secretary-General of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU).

He has been an influential figure in Kenya’s labor movement and is often involved in political discussions, advocating for workers’ rights and social justice.

Atwoli is also a well-known public figure due to his long tenure in leadership and his occasional outspoken views on national issues.

Mary Kilobi and Francis Atwoli have been in the news together because they are married. Their relationship gained public attention, partly due to the age difference between the two, but they have continued to make headlines for their personal lives and their respective careers.

