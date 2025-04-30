You are invited to the 2025 KCFA Annual National Conference in Washington DC at the Catholic University of America. Here below is the official invitation from KCFA President Patricia Njenga

After months of prayer and preparation, I am excited to officially invite you to the 2025 KCFA Annual National Conference! While we have a slight change to our speaker line-up, we remain confident that God has a powerful Word for you.

- Advertisement -

In addition to powerful plenary speakers and parallel programs for our children and youth, we are also thrilled to feature our very own Reprise Worship—the worship ministry of KCFA—who will lead us in dynamic, spirit-filled worship. Additionally, the conference will include a variety of edifying and informative workshops designed to equip and empower you.

Conference Details

📍 Venue: Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.

📅 Dates: Thursday, July 3 – Sunday, July 6, 2025

Register Today!

- Advertisement -

We encourage you to register by the May 20, 2025 deadline to help us plan accordingly.

👉 Register here:https://www.kcfa.net/events

Sponsorship Opportunities

We are offering sponsorship opportunities for businesses, organizations, and individuals interested in sharing their products and services with our conference attendees. If you or someone you know would like to sponsor, we invite you to explore this opportunity.

👉 Sponsorship details:https://secure.qgiv.com/for/kcfaannualnational2025conference/event/kcfa2024annualconference-eventsponsors/

Join Us in Prayer

Look out for details on prayer and fasting leading up to the conference in the coming weeks. In the meantime, as we prepare for the conference, please keep the following in your prayers:

Conference speakers and presenters

Conference attendees

KCFA 2025 Elections

Conference Organizing Committee

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us at kcfanational@gmail.com.

We look forward to seeing you in Washington, D.C., for an unforgettable time in God’s presence!

God bless you,

Patricia Njenga

President, KCFA

www.kcfa.net

2025 KCFA Annual National Conference in Washington DC