Inside My F-1 Visa Journey: Kinja’s Path to the US

Applying for a U.S. student visa is no small feat — it takes planning, preparation, and composure. For John Kinja, a driven student from Meru County, Kenya, the International Scholars Program (ISP) made all the difference.

John was guided on how to correctly complete the DS-160 — the official application form for a U.S. visa. Thanks to the ISP team, his form was reviewed and approved within a day.

Once he submitted the form, John secured his visa appointment and began what he calls “one of the most intensive learning phases of the program.”

He also regularly attended Friday Q&A sessions hosted by ISP, which became a vital part of his preparation. These sessions gave him real-time insights into recent visa approvals, key challenges students were facing, and tactical advice on presenting yourself to the visa officer.

When interview day finally came, John didn’t sleep the night before. Nerves were high — yet he knew he was ready.

Then came the final moment. His visa was approved.

John’s visa success wasn’t just a lucky break. It was the result of preparation, discipline, and the unmatched support of the International Scholars Program.

This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.

We support only the most ambitious and talented individuals ready to take a bold step toward pursuing STEM-designated master’s programs. Regardless of your undergraduate major, you can join us. Our program is accredited by the American International Enrollment Management (AIRC).

Inside My F-1 Visa Journey: Kinja’s Path to the U.S.