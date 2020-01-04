Death Announcement For Regina Gathoni Mburu,Mother To Manje Of MD

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we inform you of the death of *REGINA GATHONI MBURU ( Wa Maicibu)* of Mitahato Village, Kiambu, Kenya . Wa Maicibu breathe her last on December 30th, 2019 at Home after a short illness.

She was mother to Lucy Murugi (UK), James Mburu (UK), Jacinta Njau (UK and Nairobi), George Mburu (Thika), David Manje (USA), Martin Mburu (Nairobi ) and Chris Mburu (Congo Brazzaville). She was mother in law to Hannah Njeri (UK), Miriam Mburu (Thika), Minne Manje (USA), Ruth Njau (Nairobi) and Leslie Cummins-Mburu (Congo)

Relatives and friends are meeting at Minne and Manje’s residence at 19406 Transhire Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886. Will have a service on Friday January 3rd 2020 at 6pm and Saturday January 4th 2020.

We are appealing for your prayers and support. Your contributions can be sent using the following details:

*Name: Manje Mburu*

*CashApp: $ManjeDM*

*Phone #: (240) 813-5018*

*Name: Minne Mburu*

*CashApp: $MinnieMuchai*

*Phone #: (301) 312-1453*

*_For more information, please contact the following:_*

Manje Mburu: (240) 813-5018

Minne Mburu: (301) 312-1453

Mike Karoki: (301) 385-3925

Kevin Nduru: (301) 905-2448

*Thank you for your thoughtful consideration.*

