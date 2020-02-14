Memorial Service and Celebration of life For Tom Mwaura of Danvers MA

By Diaspora Messenger

Memorial Service and Celebration of life For Tom Mwaura of Danvers MAIt is with deep regret that we announce the sudden death of Tom Mwaura (Tom Aquiline) of Danvers, MA, and Kairi (Thika) which occurred on  Saturday 2/8/20 in Kenya after a sudden illness.
He is the brother to Alex Gitau Mwaura of Danvers, MA, Robert (Falcao) Waweru of Oklahoma,  Dr.Judy Mwaura and Joe Ndegwa (formerly of Salem, MA) among others. Daily prayers are being held at Alex’s residence, 180 Newbury St., Danvers, MA #5408 starting 6pm.
Condolences and financial support can be sent to  Gacheru (Supa Al) 781 913 2152 or cashapp handle: $supaal.
Please keep Tom’s family in your prayers during this difficult time.

Memorial service will be on February 16th 2020 at Immaculate conception Malden 600 Pleasant street Malden 02148

