Kenya to receive Ksh6 Billion funding to address Coronavirus

The Government of Kenya is set to receive Ksh6 billion in funding from the World Bank to address the Covid-19 cases in the country.

As per a statement issued by the bank on Monday, March 16, the source of the funding will be split between the Covid-19 Financing Facility the Universal Health Coverage Project.

“The World Bank has committed $60M to help GoK respond to Covid-19: $50M from Covid-19 Financing Facility & $10M from Contingency Emergency Response component of Transforming Health Systems for Universal Care Project,” read the statement.

The commitment of funds comes just three days after the country declared its first case on Friday, March 13. This was a day after the World Health Organisation announced its first-of-a-kind Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund on the same day.

According to WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the fund was critical in ensuring that the international community could come together to contribute to fighting the pandemic.

“We are at a critical point in the global response to Covid-19. We need everyone to get involved in this massive effort to keep the world safe,” stated Tedros.

The funds were earmarked to enable countries, particularly the most vulnerable with the weakest health systems to prepare and respond to the crisis.

The utilisation of the funds in the affected countries would help the rapid detection of the cases, stop transmission of the virus and care for those affected.

On February 11, the World Bank announced its plans to make an initial package of Ksh1.2 trillion available to support countries in coping with the health and economic impacts of the global outbreak.

The package was majorly intended to help develop systems strengthen their health systems, disease surveillance and public health interventions.

According to the World Bank Group President David Malpass, the package would address the immediate needs of developing countries.

“We are working to provide a fast, flexible response based on developing country needs in dealing with the spread of COVID-19,” stated Malpass, adding, “This includes emergency financing, policy advice, and technical assistance, building on the World Bank Group’s existing instruments and expertise to help countries respond to the crisis.”

