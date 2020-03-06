VIDEO: Bull’s Eye-Politician’s short memory, BBI reggae divide

By Diaspora Messenger

VIDEO: Bull’s Eye-Politician’s short memory, BBI reggae divide

If one were to tell you Kenyan politicians have the shortest memories, he or she will be right.

DP Ruto’s chicken and Murkomen’s ugali || Bull’s Eye

Scoring goals is all that matters in a political contest, at least that’s what participants in this game have taught us.

BBI’s love moments, Munya’s kiss || Bull’s Eye

It is the season of new slogans, new political formations and even uniforms. The battle lines can now easily be seen, and all this thanks to something called BBI.

Tale of Jowi, Jowie, Doktari and ‘ujinga’|| Bull’s Eye

If death were not there, how would the inheritor get things? Well, Rungu Ya Nyayo has changed hands, and also changing is the tune in which the late Nyayo is being described.

