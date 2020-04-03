COVID-19: Britain to evacuate its soldiers, their families from Kenya

By Diaspora Messenger
COVID-19: Britain to evacuate its soldiers, their families from KenyaYesterday, British Army Training Unit (Batuk) announced that British nationals, including soldiers, were being temporarily returned to the UK as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are temporarily returning Batuk families and some military personnel to the UK at the request of the UK government. Batuk is not leaving Kenya and we continue to work with our Kenyan partners to stop coronavirus,” read a post on the unit’s Facebook page.

Several embassies, including Germany, the United States, Norway, The Netherlands and Switzerland, have been evacuating their nationals in Kenya to prevent them being grounded in the country should the situation worsen.

Batuk this week distributed 16 water tanks to areas without water in Isiolo and Laikipia counties.

Health officials have projected that Kenya could register 10,000 Covid-19 cases by the end of April if safety guidelines to drive down infections are not observed.

Source-sde.co.ke

 

1 Comment
