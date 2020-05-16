Mahiga Homes Feeds The Needy-Relief Food Distribution

Mahiga Homes Ltd, a real estate developer specializing in building and selling affordable houses, in partnership with iHope, iCare operations, and Kenya North America Diaspora Sacco KNADS, today continued with CSR activities of foodstuffs, sanitizers and face masks donations at Tena estate in Umoja. The package comprises 3 packets of 2kg-maize flour, 1 packet of 2kg wheat flour, 1 litre of cooking oil, a bar of soap, a packet of tea leaves, sugar, and beans.

Mahiga Homes CEO, Mr. Peter Nyaga, who participated in the distribution of the foodstuffs urged the government and corporates to increase the donations in order to reach more people who are very needy.

God bless all who made this possible.

www.mahigahomes.co.ke

