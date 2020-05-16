Mahiga Homes Feeds The Needy-Relief Food Distribution

VideoNEWSPROMOTED CONTENT
By Peter Nyaga
1 34

Mahiga Homes Feeds The Needy-Relief Food Distribution

Mahiga Homes Feeds The Needy-Relief Food DistributionMahiga Homes Ltd, a real estate developer specializing in building and selling affordable houses, in partnership with iHope, iCare operations, and Kenya North America Diaspora Sacco KNADS, today continued with CSR activities of foodstuffs, sanitizers and face masks donations at Tena estate in Umoja. The package comprises 3 packets of 2kg-maize flour, 1 packet of 2kg wheat flour, 1 litre of cooking oil, a bar of soap, a packet of tea leaves, sugar, and beans.

Mahiga Homes CEO, Mr. Peter Nyaga, who participated in the distribution of the foodstuffs urged the government and corporates to increase the donations in order to reach more people who are very needy.

- Advertisement -

God bless all who made this possible.
www.mahigahomes.co.ke

Mahiga Homes Feeds The Needy-Relief Food Distribution

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
  1. Mahiga Homes Feeds The Needy-Relief Food Distribution - Africans Radio

    […] post Mahiga Homes Feeds The Needy-Relief Food Distribution appeared first on Diaspora Messenger News […]

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: